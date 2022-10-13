GOP Lawmakers Want DOJ To Explain 'Fat Leonard' Escape

By Daniel Wilson (October 13, 2022, 7:24 PM EDT) -- House Republicans said they are investigating the circumstances that allowed the contractor at the center of a massive U.S. Navy bribery scandal to escape house arrest, urging the U.S. Department of Justice to cough up related information....

