2nd Circ. Taps NY Court In $1.9B Venezuelan Bond Dispute

By Caleb Symons (October 13, 2022, 8:50 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit declined on Thursday to rule on litigation involving more than $1.9 billion in defaulted Venezuelan bonds, instead asking New York's top appeals court to resolve "complex and important" questions of state corporate law that it says are central to the bond dispute....

