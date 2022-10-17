Duke Energy, Rival Settle Contract Row After Attorneys Quit

By Tom Lotshaw (October 17, 2022, 6:44 PM EDT) -- Duke Energy Corp. and NTE Energy agreed to end what was left of their $59 million contract dispute on the eve of trial, two months after attorneys from Jenner & Block LLP and other firms representing NTE quit the case over nonpayment for their work....

