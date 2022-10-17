Clean Air Act Ruling Highlights Standing In Citizen Suits

By J. Michael Showalter and Sarah Lode (October 17, 2022, 5:58 PM EDT) -- On Aug. 30, in Environment Texas Citizen Lobby Inc. v. ExxonMobil Corp., a split panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit upheld the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas' $14.25 million Clean Air Act penalty against a petroleum company that had been found liable for thousands of separate violations at a Texas petrochemical complex....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS