Lawyers Face Near-Impunity For AML Breaches, Group Warns

By Sophia Dourou (October 14, 2022, 4:35 PM BST) -- Law firms face near-impunity for breaching British money laundering rules — reinforcing the country's reputation as a laundromat for kleptocrats, an anti-corruption group has warned in a report that calls for the Solicitors Regulation Authority to have greater authority to police the sector....

