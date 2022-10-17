Siemens Gets Go-Ahead For Part Of HS2 Conflict Claim

By Alex Baldwin (October 17, 2022, 7:40 PM BST) -- Transport giant Siemens can pursue a conflict of interest claim against HS2 saying the railway developer awarded a contract to Bombardier without divulging crucial information about the pensions HS2 executives still have with the aviation giant....

