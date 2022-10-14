3rd Circ. Says Pa. Eluding Charge Not Grounds For Removal

By Bill Wichert (October 14, 2022, 5:00 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit has revived a Jamaican national's effort to avoid deportation after concluding that the U.S. Board of Immigration Appeals improperly found that his Pennsylvania felony conviction for fleeing or eluding a police officer amounted to "a crime involving moral turpitude."...

