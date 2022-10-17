New McAllister Practice To Rep Spiritual Org Abuse Accusers

By Andrea Keckley (October 17, 2022, 4:48 PM EDT) -- McAllister Olivarius has launched a new specialized practice dedicated to representing victims of sexual abuse by members and leaders of spiritual communities, the firm announced on Friday....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS