SPEX's 2021 Fed. Circ. Win Leads To Another Patent Revival

By Jasmin Jackson (October 14, 2022, 8:06 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit reversed a lower court's invalidation of a SPEX data security patent Friday and cited a prior appellate panel's finding that the technology is not indefinite, but it refused to undo a district judge's noninfringement ruling and said that there was insufficient evidence....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS