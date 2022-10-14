Employment Authority: Vital High Court Bias Cases To Watch

Law360 (October 14, 2022, 8:43 PM EDT) -- Law360 Employment Authority covers the biggest employment cases and trends. Catch up this week with coverage on how three U.S. Supreme Court cases involving affirmative action and a same-sex couple's wedding service denial could impact employers, the key details about potential changes to the way workers are designated employees or independent contractors, and why experts say it's not unusual for the NLRB's Democratic members to diverge in their rulings. ...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS