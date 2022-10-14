NJ Seeks To Toss Ex-Workers' Comp Judge's Firing Suit

By Bill Wichert (October 14, 2022, 9:28 PM EDT) -- New Jersey officials urged a state court Friday to throw out a former workers' compensation judge's wrongful termination lawsuit, saying Gov. Phil Murphy properly removed her from the bench over misconduct charges and that the court lacked authority to hear the case....

