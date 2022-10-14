Insurer Says Texas '8 Corners' Ruling Gives It Coverage Win

By Josh Liberatore (October 14, 2022, 7:41 PM EDT) -- A trucking company isn't covered for an underlying personal injury suit filed by one of its employees, the company's insurer told a Texas federal court, citing the Texas Supreme Court's recent ruling that allows insurers to introduce extrinsic evidence to argue against coverage....

