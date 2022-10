Gen Z Dating App Kept Out Users Over 35, Age Bias Suit Says

By Bonnie Eslinger (October 17, 2022, 5:04 PM EDT) -- A Southern California man filed a proposed class action against Snack, which touts itself as "not your parent's dating app," saying he was blocked from joining because he is over 35 years of age....

