Assa Abloy, Spectrum Defend $4.3B Home Hardware Deal

By Kelly Lienhard (October 17, 2022, 4:33 PM EDT) -- Assa Abloy fired back Friday against the government's claim that its proposed $4.3 billion purchase of Spectrum Brands' hardware and home improvement division would eliminate head-to-head competition between the companies, pointing out that they offered to sell overlapping parts of the businesses to avoid monopolization....

