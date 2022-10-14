Energy Cos. Again Take Fight With Baltimore To High Court

By Hailey Konnath (October 14, 2022, 10:46 PM EDT) -- Chevron, ExxonMobil and other energy companies on Friday urged the U.S. Supreme Court to review a Fourth Circuit decision to send Baltimore's suit seeking climate change-related infrastructure damages back to state court, arguing that it was the wrong call and one that turns on issues that have split the circuit courts....

