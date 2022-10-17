Insurers Win Battle To Deduct COVID Furlough Support From Payouts

By Martin Croucher (October 17, 2022, 12:41 PM BST) -- A London court ruled Monday that insurers can deduct the value of government support from claims by businesses forced to close by government lockdowns during the pandemic, even as it offered an olive branch to policyholders on how claims should be aggregated....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS