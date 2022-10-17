Justices Seek SG's Views On Another Patent Eligibility Case

By Ryan Davis (October 17, 2022, 11:46 AM EDT) -- For the second time this month, the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday asked the U.S. solicitor general to weigh in on a patent eligibility dispute, this time in a case where luggage lock patents were invalidated for claiming only abstract ideas....

