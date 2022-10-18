Shepherd Says Antitrust Suit Is Unlike Previously Axed Case

By Irene Spezzamonte (October 17, 2022, 9:49 PM EDT) -- A shepherd's suit alleging the Western Range Association fixed shepherds' wages at the level of indentured servitude isn't intertwined enough with another case the association beat in the Tenth Circuit, the worker said, urging a Nevada federal court to keep his suit standing....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS