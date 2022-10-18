Ex-Cay Clubs Exec Says He Wired Money, Didn't Lie To Bank

By Carolina Bolado (October 18, 2022, 7:10 PM EDT) -- An attorney for a former executive of the failed Cay Clubs Resort and Marinas asked jurors for a not guilty verdict Tuesday, arguing that the executive was not the one who lied on mortgage application forms for straw buyers to get loans for units at Cay Club properties to keep the luxury resort company afloat....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS