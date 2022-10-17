Vegas Nurse Staffing Co. To Pay $134K In 'No Poach' Case

By Piper Hudspeth Blackburn (October 17, 2022, 8:40 PM EDT) -- A Las Vegas staffing company agreed Monday to pay $134,000 as part of a plea agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice in the government's first win in a criminal labor market antitrust case....

