Sea Cos. Pay $9.1M To Settle Marine Sanctuary Damage Suit

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (October 18, 2022, 6:44 PM EDT) -- Two oceanic infrastructure companies on Monday agreed to pay $9.1 million to settle the federal government's claims that they destroyed habitat in the Monterey Bay National Marine Sanctuary while transporting a large metal structure from Seattle to Mexico through the Pacific Ocean....

