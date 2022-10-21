Steve Bannon Sentenced To 4 Months For Contempt Of Congress

By Katie Buehler (October 21, 2022, 11:11 AM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge on Friday sentenced former Trump White House aide Steve Bannon to four months behind bars for defying a congressional subpoena related to the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol and fined him $6,500, but the judge immediately stayed the sentence pending an appeal of Bannon's conviction....

