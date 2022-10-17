Wells Fargo's $6.5M Wage Deal Faces Class Rep, Fees Queries

By Gina Kim (October 17, 2022, 5:39 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge considering Wells Fargo's $6.5 million class action wage-and-hour settlement with about 27,500 workers expressed concerns Monday about the suitability of the proposed class representative and indicated the attorney fees suggested for the plaintiffs' lawyers may be too high....

