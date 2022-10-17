Sungard Gets OK For Asset Sale, Ch. 11 Wind-Down Plan

By Rick Archer (October 17, 2022, 6:41 PM EDT) -- A Texas bankruptcy judge on Monday approved a wind-down plan for Sungard Availability Services after the information technology company said it had narrowed its double-track Chapter 11 plan to a single track with the sale of the last of its business....

