9th Circ. Affirms Toss Of Dentists' Virus Coverage Claims

By Hope Patti (October 17, 2022, 8:21 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit held in a pair of unpublished opinions Monday that a slew of dental specialists in Washington are not entitled to coverage for their pandemic-related losses, holding that loss of use due to government-imposed shutdown orders does not constitute physical loss or damage to trigger coverage....

