Caterpillar Seeks 3rd Circ. Review Of Antitrust Early Win Bid

By Kelly Lienhard (October 18, 2022, 5:42 PM EDT) -- Caterpillar asked a Delaware federal court to rethink its decision denying summary judgment in a suit claiming Caterpillar pressured an online auctioneer to break its contract with a would-be competitor, arguing that the refusal to dismiss the suit was based on multiple legal errors and conflicts with precedent set by the appellate court. ...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS