Truck Co. Can't Dodge Claims It Fired Driver For Disability

By Celeste Bott (October 18, 2022, 4:21 PM EDT) -- A trucking company must face claims that it failed to accommodate a former driver's disability and discriminated against him by firing him, an Illinois federal judge ruled Monday, finding the worker made plausible allegations of both his work limitations and the company's refusal to consider if he could have qualified for another position....

