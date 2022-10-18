Tribunal To Reconsider Adding Ex-Exec Of Fintech To Claim

By Ashish Sareen (October 18, 2022, 4:20 PM BST) -- An appellate judge has told an employment tribunal to take another shot at considering whether an ex-director of a financial technology firm can add a former executive to her discrimination suit against the company, concluding that the tribunal used the wrong standard....

