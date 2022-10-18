VRA Case Still Live Despite Redistricting Order, SD Tribe Says

By Caleb Symons (October 18, 2022, 4:31 PM EDT) -- A tribe in South Dakota says its lawsuit challenging a county electoral map for diluting Native votes still presents a live question, even after a federal judge ordered local officials to draw new districts, arguing that tossing the case could let the county delay that relief....

