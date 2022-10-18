UK Antitrust Agency Orders Facebook Owner To Sell Giphy

By Joel Poultney (October 18, 2022, 1:39 PM BST) -- Britain's antitrust watchdog ordered Meta Platforms Inc. on Tuesday to sell Giphy, claiming that the $315 million acquisition by Facebook owner's of the online video service limits choice for social media users in the U.K. and would impair innovation in display advertising....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS