Ga. Judges Favor Homeowners, Pool Maker In Drowning Case

By Kelcey Caulder (October 18, 2022, 6:07 PM EDT) -- The Georgia Court of Appeals has found that homeowners who threw an Independence Day party in 2017 were not negligent when they failed to warn guests about their swimming pool's features, reversing a lower court's denial of the homeowners' summary judgment motion in a case concerning the drowning death of a 4-year-old girl. ...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS