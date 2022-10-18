Wells Fargo Says 9th Circ. Decision Backs Hertz Note Demand

By Vince Sullivan (October 18, 2022, 6:33 PM EDT) -- Wells Fargo Bank NA said a recent decision from the Ninth Circuit weighs in favor of a Delaware bankruptcy court reconsidering its request to be paid contractual interest on notes it issued to Hertz Global before its Chapter 11 case began....

