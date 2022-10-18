Express Scripts Says Classes 'Riddled' With Uninjured Buyers

By Danielle Ferguson (October 18, 2022, 7:07 PM EDT) -- Express Scripts has challenged what it says is a "sweeping" bid for class certification of direct and indirect purchasers of Mallinckrodt's anti-seizure drug in antitrust litigation, saying the proposed classes are full of members who could not have possibly been harmed by the conspiracy they allege....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS