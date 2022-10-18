Employer Must Pay 'Non-Credible' Expert's Fees, Panel Says

By Matthew Santoni (October 18, 2022, 2:15 PM EDT) -- A Lutron Electronics Co. employee can make her employer pay for an expert's testimony in her worker's compensation appeal even if the administrative judge hearing the appeal said the testimony wasn't credible, a split Pennsylvania appellate court ruled Tuesday....

