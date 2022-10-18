NJ Atty Ethics Office Slams 'Expedition' Over Ex-Director

By Bill Wichert (October 18, 2022, 3:01 PM EDT) -- New Jersey's Office of Attorney Ethics has told a state court that a lawyer should not be permitted to delay a trial in her gender discrimination lawsuit and "launch an expedition" into the recent ouster of its director for allegedly failing to report his personal relationship with a staffer....

