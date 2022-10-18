Insurer Seeks Win Over Coverage Of Hotel Disability Bias Suit

By Hope Patti (October 18, 2022, 4:32 PM EDT) -- A Crum & Forster unit asked an Illinois federal court Tuesday to rule that an order granting the insurer's request for entry of default against a Chicago-based hospitality group is final and establishes that it doesn't owe coverage to the hotel operator for an underlying disability discrimination suit....

