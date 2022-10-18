Five Firms Vie To Lead Investor Suit On COVID Drug Claims

By Parker Quinlan (October 18, 2022, 6:03 PM EDT) -- Five firms, including the Rosen Law Firm PA and Pomerantz LLP, are vying to represent a group of investors in a suit accusing executives at Colorado-based Ampio Pharmaceutical Inc. of misleading shareholders about the efficacy of a drug they said could treat COVID-19....

