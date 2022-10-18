Biz Insurance Furlough Ruling Could Weigh On Other Claims

By Martin Croucher (October 18, 2022, 5:58 PM BST) -- The government spent £70 billion ($79 billion) on protecting jobs through its COVID-19 furlough scheme, but lawyers say that much of the benefit originally intended for small businesses could now be pocketed by insurers after a court ruled that state support can be deducted from claim payouts....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS