New York Fines EyeMed $4.5M After Consumer Data Breach

By Ben Kochman (October 18, 2022, 7:32 PM EDT) -- New York's Department of Financial Services said Tuesday that EyeMed Vision Care LLC will pay $4.5 million to end a probe into whether it breached state cybersecurity rules before a 2020 hack that exposed hundreds of thousands of consumers' personal data....

