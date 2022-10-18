Crypto VC Firm Challenges CFTC's Chatbot 'Gambit'

By Hannah Albarazi (October 18, 2022, 8:30 PM EDT) -- A crypto venture capital firm has slammed the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission's "opening procedural gambit" in its enforcement action against the decentralized autonomous organization Ooki DAO, arguing Monday that by serving court papers via a chatbot, the agency is trying to circumvent established rules and nab a default judgment....

