EU To Forge Ahead With Energy Charter Treaty Modernization

By Caroline Simson (October 19, 2022, 6:55 PM EDT) -- The European Commission is digging in its heels on modernizing the Energy Charter Treaty despite official word from the Netherlands that it will follow the lead of Italy, Poland and Spain in exiting the controversial pact, saying Wednesday that there are no plans for the European Union itself to withdraw....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS