Citi Faces Goliath Moment As 2nd Circ. Revives Pro Se Case

By Hannah Albarazi (October 20, 2022, 10:23 PM EDT) -- David M. Kirk, a 58-year-old retiree in Florida who dabbles in investing and drives for Uber to stay busy, had trouble finding a lawyer to represent him in his securities fraud suit against Citigroup. But that didn't stop him from lobbing a legal stone and scoring a win against the financial behemoth at the Second Circuit this week....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS