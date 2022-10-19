Beyond Meat Inks Settlement Ending Ex-Collaborator Dispute

By Lauren Berg (October 18, 2022, 10:48 PM EDT) -- Beyond Meat Inc. and a former collaborator announced Tuesday that they have reached a confidential settlement resolving claims that the plant-based food company falsely advertised that its products provide "equal or superior protein" to real meat and that they are free from "synthetic" ingredients....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS