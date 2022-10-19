Wash. Ship Owner Seeks To Undo Coverage Loss At 9th Circ.

By Greg Lamm (October 19, 2022, 7:44 PM EDT) -- A Ninth Circuit judge said Wednesday he didn't understand how insurers could avoid covering losses from a damaged fish-processing ship just because its owner refused to cooperate with a claim investigation, pressing them on their ability to assess possible losses even without the seafood company's help....

