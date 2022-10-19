PTAB Whittles Down Patent Cloudflare Offered 'Bounty' To Kill

By Britain Eakin (October 19, 2022, 3:09 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board has invalidated 23 claims in a Sable Networks Inc. data flow patent, but let four claims stand in a challenge from Cloudflare Inc., which offered $100,000 to anyone who could help strike down the patent and several others it allegedly infringed....

