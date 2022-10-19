Colo. Gas Co. Says $4M Arb. Award Cut Was Unlawful

By Madeline Lyskawa (October 19, 2022, 4:57 PM EDT) -- A Denver-based gas exploration company has asked a Texas federal court to undo an arbitration panel's decision to cut roughly $4 million from a $10.5 million award it secured against a Cameroonian development company, arguing that the panel exceeded its power in doing so....

