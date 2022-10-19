Hearing Aid Co. Hid 'Free' Warranty Deductible, Suit Claims

By Katherine Smith (October 19, 2022, 8:27 PM EDT) -- A company selling Beltone products advertised a free warranty for its hearing aids without telling potential customers about the deductible they would have to pay before being covered, a proposed class of customers have told an Illinois state court....

