Iowa Appeals Court Reverses Fatal Party Punch Verdict

By Mike Curley (October 19, 2022, 6:26 PM EDT) -- An Iowa state appeals panel on Wednesday reversed a defense verdict in a suit by a man's estate over his death after a friend punched him at his request during a party, saying the jury was improperly instructed on both comparative fault and assumption of risk....

