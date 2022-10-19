Motorola Says Hytera Trying To Evade Trade Secrets Verdict

By Adam Lidgett (October 19, 2022, 7:25 PM EDT) -- Motorola wants an Illinois federal court to rule on its contempt motion against Chinese telecom company Hytera in what Motorola said is now a more than $631 million trade secrets fight over two-way radios, claiming, "Hytera has bobbed and weaved through a web of lies."...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS