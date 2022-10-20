Zurich Gets Partial Win In REIT Flood Coverage Dispute

By Riley Murdock (October 20, 2022, 4:51 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts federal court handed Zurich American Insurance Co. a partial win in its battle with a real estate investment trust, finding that a $100 million sublimit in the trust's insurance policy applies to its $265 million thunderstorm damage claim....

